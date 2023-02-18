Local truckers donate time and money to boy in need

DAILEY, W.Va (WDTV) - Truckers from all over the area gathered in Dailey at Grimes Enterprises LLC for a trucker convoy to raise money for a boy that was in need.

12 year old Grayson Gragg had been battling Chiari Malformation for years and had undergone four brain surgeries. He was in need of a fifth.

However, Grayson’s mom Pamela Grimes explained they had to travel to Texas for the next procedure and would need to stay there for a few weeks.

Pamela’s brother Randall Grimes, owner of Grimes Enterprises, had someone suggest they do a convoy for Grayson.

“He had the idea we should all get together to convoy for Grayson. Normally what they would get paid for, they’re going to donate their pay and time today to Grayson for his expenses to get to Texas,” she said.

However, truckers from other companies joined in as well, including Sam Blizzard with Allegheny Wood Products.

“We just wanted to chip in and do what we could and just help out,” he said.

Grayson’s cousin Brandon Grimes added there was nothing he’d rather do than help out his cousin and aunt.

“Well, Grayson is my cousin, and we all wanted to come together and help as much as we could. You know, truck driving is what we do best and as a company driver for my dad. I think it’s a very good idea,” he explained.

Grayson said he was thankful for everyone’s generosity.

“It feels good that they came out to support me. I feel very loved and supported,” he added.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.