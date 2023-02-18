West Virginia Swim State Championship Results

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia swimming state championships are officially in the books. View a full recap of NCWV winners, record-breakers and finishes below.

Day 1 Results

Full list of Winners (NCWV in bold)

Girl’s 200 Yard Medley Relay - George Washington - 1:51.57

Boy’s 200 Yard Medley Relay - Parkersburg South - 1:40.22

Girl’s 200 Yard Freestyle - Winfield’s Maddie Foster - 1:50.75

Boy’s 200 Yard Freestyle - Buckhannon Upshur’s Preston Bennett - 1:42.81

Girl’s 200 Yard IM - George Washington’s Madi McGlothen - 2:05.42

Boy’s 200 Yard IM - Hurricane’s Bradley Boyd - 1:54.75

Girl’s 50 Yard Freestyle - Buckhannon-Upshur’s Cadence Vincent - 23.01 (State Record)

Boy’s 50 Yard Freestyle - Elkins’ Isaac Anger - 21.50

Girl’s 100 Yard Butterfly - Winfield’s Maddie Foster - 54.97 (State Record)

Boy’s 100 Yard Butterfly - Jefferson’s Nick Lugo - 50.31

Girl’s 100 Yard Freestyle - Buckhannon-Upshur’s Cadence Vincent 49.91 (State Record)

Boy’s 100 Yard Freestyle - Winfield’s Abram Bias - 47.47

Day 2 Results

Full list of Winners (NCWV in bold)

Girl’s 500 Yard Freestyle - George Washington’s Madi McGlothen - 4:53.75 (State Record)

Boy’s 500 Yard Freestyle - George Washington’s Kenneth McGlothen - 4:50.80

Girl’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay - George Washington - 1:39.41 (State Record)

Boy’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay - Buckhannon-Upshur - Carter Zuliani, Owen Caynor, Reis Leonard, Preston Bennett - 1:31.91

Girl’s 100 Yard Backstroke - John Marshall’s Victoria Kidney - 56.29

Boy’s 100 Yard Backstroke - Jefferson’s Bradley Boyd - 49.68

Girl’s 100 Yard Breaststroke - Morgantown’s Caroline Riggs - 1:03.91 (State Record)

Boy’s 100 Yard Breaststroke - Charleston Catholic’s Matthew Smith - 58.46

Girl’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay - Morgantown - Caroline Riggs, Avery Householder, Lillian Linscheid and Delaney Householder - 3:42.87

Boy’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay - Huntington - 3:19.71

Team Results

Girl’s Team Scores

1. George Washington - 207

2. Morgantown - 138

3. Buckhannon-Upshur - 105

4. Wheeling Park 93

5. Elkins 68

Boy’s Team Scores

1. Parkersburg South - 146.5

2. George Washington - 133

3. Parkersburg - 125

4. Morgantown - 119

5. Buckhannon-Upshur - 115

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.