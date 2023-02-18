West Virginia Swim State Championship Results
Morgantown, Buckhannon-Upshur and Elkins finish with individual and team titles
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia swimming state championships are officially in the books. View a full recap of NCWV winners, record-breakers and finishes below.
Day 1 Results
Full list of Winners (NCWV in bold)
Girl’s 200 Yard Medley Relay - George Washington - 1:51.57
Boy’s 200 Yard Medley Relay - Parkersburg South - 1:40.22
Girl’s 200 Yard Freestyle - Winfield’s Maddie Foster - 1:50.75
Boy’s 200 Yard Freestyle - Buckhannon Upshur’s Preston Bennett - 1:42.81
Girl’s 200 Yard IM - George Washington’s Madi McGlothen - 2:05.42
Boy’s 200 Yard IM - Hurricane’s Bradley Boyd - 1:54.75
Girl’s 50 Yard Freestyle - Buckhannon-Upshur’s Cadence Vincent - 23.01 (State Record)
Boy’s 50 Yard Freestyle - Elkins’ Isaac Anger - 21.50
Girl’s 100 Yard Butterfly - Winfield’s Maddie Foster - 54.97 (State Record)
Boy’s 100 Yard Butterfly - Jefferson’s Nick Lugo - 50.31
Girl’s 100 Yard Freestyle - Buckhannon-Upshur’s Cadence Vincent 49.91 (State Record)
Boy’s 100 Yard Freestyle - Winfield’s Abram Bias - 47.47
Day 2 Results
Full list of Winners (NCWV in bold)
Girl’s 500 Yard Freestyle - George Washington’s Madi McGlothen - 4:53.75 (State Record)
Boy’s 500 Yard Freestyle - George Washington’s Kenneth McGlothen - 4:50.80
Girl’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay - George Washington - 1:39.41 (State Record)
Boy’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay - Buckhannon-Upshur - Carter Zuliani, Owen Caynor, Reis Leonard, Preston Bennett - 1:31.91
Girl’s 100 Yard Backstroke - John Marshall’s Victoria Kidney - 56.29
Boy’s 100 Yard Backstroke - Jefferson’s Bradley Boyd - 49.68
Girl’s 100 Yard Breaststroke - Morgantown’s Caroline Riggs - 1:03.91 (State Record)
Boy’s 100 Yard Breaststroke - Charleston Catholic’s Matthew Smith - 58.46
Girl’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay - Morgantown - Caroline Riggs, Avery Householder, Lillian Linscheid and Delaney Householder - 3:42.87
Boy’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay - Huntington - 3:19.71
Team Results
Girl’s Team Scores
1. George Washington - 207
2. Morgantown - 138
3. Buckhannon-Upshur - 105
4. Wheeling Park 93
5. Elkins 68
Boy’s Team Scores
1. Parkersburg South - 146.5
2. George Washington - 133
3. Parkersburg - 125
4. Morgantown - 119
5. Buckhannon-Upshur - 115
