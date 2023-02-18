West Virginia Swim State Championship Results

Morgantown, Buckhannon-Upshur and Elkins finish with individual and team titles
WV Swim State Championships
WV Swim State Championships(WDTV)
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 1:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia swimming state championships are officially in the books. View a full recap of NCWV winners, record-breakers and finishes below.

Day 1 Results

Full list of Winners (NCWV in bold)

Girl’s 200 Yard Medley Relay - George Washington - 1:51.57

Boy’s 200 Yard Medley Relay - Parkersburg South - 1:40.22

Girl’s 200 Yard Freestyle - Winfield’s Maddie Foster - 1:50.75

Boy’s 200 Yard Freestyle - Buckhannon Upshur’s Preston Bennett - 1:42.81

Girl’s 200 Yard IM - George Washington’s Madi McGlothen - 2:05.42

Boy’s 200 Yard IM - Hurricane’s Bradley Boyd - 1:54.75

Girl’s 50 Yard Freestyle - Buckhannon-Upshur’s Cadence Vincent - 23.01 (State Record)

Boy’s 50 Yard Freestyle - Elkins’ Isaac Anger - 21.50

Girl’s 100 Yard Butterfly - Winfield’s Maddie Foster - 54.97 (State Record)

Boy’s 100 Yard Butterfly - Jefferson’s Nick Lugo - 50.31

Girl’s 100 Yard Freestyle - Buckhannon-Upshur’s Cadence Vincent 49.91 (State Record)

Boy’s 100 Yard Freestyle - Winfield’s Abram Bias - 47.47

Day 2 Results

Full list of Winners (NCWV in bold)

Girl’s 500 Yard Freestyle - George Washington’s Madi McGlothen - 4:53.75 (State Record)

Boy’s 500 Yard Freestyle - George Washington’s Kenneth McGlothen - 4:50.80

Girl’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay - George Washington - 1:39.41 (State Record)

Boy’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay - Buckhannon-Upshur - Carter Zuliani, Owen Caynor, Reis Leonard, Preston Bennett - 1:31.91

Girl’s 100 Yard Backstroke - John Marshall’s Victoria Kidney - 56.29

Boy’s 100 Yard Backstroke - Jefferson’s Bradley Boyd - 49.68

Girl’s 100 Yard Breaststroke - Morgantown’s Caroline Riggs - 1:03.91 (State Record)

Boy’s 100 Yard Breaststroke - Charleston Catholic’s Matthew Smith - 58.46

Girl’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay - Morgantown - Caroline Riggs, Avery Householder, Lillian Linscheid and Delaney Householder - 3:42.87

Boy’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay - Huntington - 3:19.71

Team Results

Girl’s Team Scores

1. George Washington - 207

2. Morgantown - 138

3. Buckhannon-Upshur - 105

4. Wheeling Park 93

5. Elkins 68

Boy’s Team Scores

1. Parkersburg South - 146.5

2. George Washington - 133

3. Parkersburg - 125

4. Morgantown - 119

5. Buckhannon-Upshur - 115

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Greg Ingram tells WSAZ.com the Montgomery Fire Department responded after reports of an...
Body of infant boy swept away from floodwaters located by first responders
SHERIFF: Trucker killed while trying to clear downed tree from road
Rylee Fox
Man charged with driving drunk after urinating in street, police say
Kevin Ray Curry
Police searching for escaped inmate
People in Lewis County are going to be seeing an IHOP coming to town soon.
Popular restaurant chain coming to Lewis County

Latest News

Irene Riggs reacts to being named the Gatorade National Girls Cross Country Player of the Year.
Irene Riggs finishes 12th in the U20 World Cross Country Championships
Lewis County Throwback Night
Lewis County’s Throwback Night raises money to support team manager following family tragedy
Zycheus Dobbs
Fairmont Senior defeats East Fairmont in top 5 boy’s matchup
Izzy Everett
Everett scores 15, leads Morgantown past Wheeling Park in third matchup of year