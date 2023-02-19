Mild Temperatures Return for the Week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was very seasonable with plenty of sunshine. Tomorrow will bring more of that sunshine and temperatures will be well above average. This week coming will feel more like April than mid-February with mild temperatures and rain showers throughout. We could even see another record-high temperature this week. Watch Michael Moranelli’s for the details on the week coming up.

