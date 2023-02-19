Newly renamed James and Derek Hotsinpiller Memorial Foundation gives more than scholarships

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After years of only giving out scholarships, the James and Derek Hotsinpiller Memorial Scholarship Fund changed its name to the James and Derek Hotsinpiller Memorial Foundation.

James’s son and Derek’s brother, Dustin Hotsinspiller, said it was time to do more.

“It was always named the James and Derek Hotsinpiller Memorial Scholarship Fund, and we thought that there was a need to give back further than just scholarships,” Dustin explained.

The scholarship fund was created after losing Deputy US Marshal Derek Hotsinpiller in the line of duty in 2011.

Before his passing, Derek had talked about creating a scholarship to honor his father, Lt. James Hotsinpiller Jr., who served in the Bridgeport Police Department for 27 years.

Dustin followed out his brother’s wish, and to date the fund had awarded 62 scholarships. Six of those went to law enforcement officers.

He added the name change allowed them to directly help more people involved in law enforcement.

“It could be equipment for officers. It could be equipment for K-9s. It could be if an officer is hurt or killed in the line of duty or if there is a need for the family because of a financial burden. We can try to step in and do what we can to continue to give back for so much we were given when Derek was killed in the line of duty,” Dustin said.

He explained that his family received an overwhelming amount of support after the passing of his brother, and he just wanted to be able to do the same for others.

“I just know from being on the receiving end of so much compassion and caring and just sympathy that it just feels right to be able to give that back to feel that you’ve taking a bad situation and turned it into as good as possible,” Dustin said.

