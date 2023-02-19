Small plane crashes outside of Buckhannon

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:18 PM EST
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a field just outside of Buckhannon on Saturday after a small plane crashed.

According to the Buckhannon Fire Department, crews were on scene around 6:30 in the vicinity of Hall Rd. and Industrial Park Rd.

Officials said the pilot of the plane was the only passenger on the plane when it crashed.

The pilot was reportedly okay but has been taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Officials are asking for people to avoid the area if possible.

