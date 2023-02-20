Clarksburg man dies in Salem crash, police say

By WDTV News Staff
Feb. 20, 2023
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials have released more information on a single-vehicle accident that happened on Thursday in Salem.

Crews were dispatched to the accident around noon on Thursday on Sycamore Rd. in Salem, officials said.

Officials said the car had heavy front end damage after it crashed into a tree.

Several agencies responded to the accident, including the West Virginia Medical Examiner.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny, the person who died was a 27-year-old man from Clarksburg. His identity has not been released.

Sheriff Matheny did not release additional details.

