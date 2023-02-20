First at 4 Forum: Fairmont State University Wind Ensemble
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Alyssa and Luke with the Fairmont State University Wind Ensemble joined First at 4 on Monday.
They talked about an upcoming performance, performing at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and playing West Virginia compositions.
