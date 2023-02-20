First at 4 Forum: Fairmont State University Wind Ensemble

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Alyssa and Luke with the Fairmont State University Wind Ensemble joined First at 4 on Monday.

They talked about an upcoming performance, performing at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and playing West Virginia compositions.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Ray Curry
Police searching for escaped inmate
Small plane crashes outside of Buckhannon
Small plane crashes outside of Buckhannon
A man riding an ATV in Arkansas died in a crash Monday.
Man killed in crash after ATV collides with truck, police say
Two people die during head-on crash
Medical examiner responds to crash in Salem
Clarksburg man dies in Salem crash, police say

Latest News

First at 4 Forum: Fairmont State University Wind Ensemble
First at 4 Forum: Fairmont State University Wind Ensemble
First at 4 Forum Nikki Henderson
First at 4 Forum: Nikki Henderson
First at 4 Forum Nikki Henderson
First at 4 Forum Nikki Henderson
Black History Month Prominent Figures: Beverly White
Black History Month Prominent Figures: Beverly White