Harry “Allen” Arbogast

Harry “Allen” Arbogast
Harry “Allen” Arbogast(Harry “Allen” Arbogast)
By Master Control
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Harry “Allen” Arbogast, 71, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Thursday, February 16, 2023, at his home. Allen was born Saturday, May 12, 1951, in Elkins, a son of the late Arlin Francis “Bude” Arbogast and Carrie Rachel Wegman Arbogast.  He was married to Janet Ann Rader Arbogast who preceded him in death November 18, 2019. Left to cherish Allen’s memory is one sister, Geraldine “Jerri” Robers of Milton, FL, and one brother, James Ray Arbogast of West Virginia, two sisters in law, Virginia Johnson and Debbie Arbogast, and several nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceding Allen in death besides his parents and wife were six siblings, Delmas Johnson, Roger Pritt, Gary Arbogast, Glenda King, Danny Lynn Arbogast, and Marvin Earl Arbogast. Allen attended the schools of Randolph County.  He was a musician.  He enjoyed playing and singing country music and was known to spend time playing music in Elkins City Park. Allen’s request for cremation was honored.  The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Harry “Allen” Arbogast. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Ray Curry
Police searching for escaped inmate
Small plane crashes outside of Buckhannon
Small plane crashes outside of Buckhannon
A man riding an ATV in Arkansas died in a crash Monday.
Man killed in crash after ATV collides with truck, police say
Two people die during head-on crash
Medical examiner responds to crash in Salem
Clarksburg man dies in Salem crash, police say

Latest News

Jerry Marshall Cox
Jerry Marshall Cox
Dorothy Ruth Tenney
Dorothy Ruth Tenney
Kimberly Bowyer Postlewait
Kimberly Bowyer Postlewait
Linda Lee Evans
Linda Lee Evans