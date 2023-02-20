Harry “Allen” Arbogast, 71, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Thursday, February 16, 2023, at his home. Allen was born Saturday, May 12, 1951, in Elkins, a son of the late Arlin Francis “Bude” Arbogast and Carrie Rachel Wegman Arbogast. He was married to Janet Ann Rader Arbogast who preceded him in death November 18, 2019. Left to cherish Allen’s memory is one sister, Geraldine “Jerri” Robers of Milton, FL, and one brother, James Ray Arbogast of West Virginia, two sisters in law, Virginia Johnson and Debbie Arbogast, and several nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceding Allen in death besides his parents and wife were six siblings, Delmas Johnson, Roger Pritt, Gary Arbogast, Glenda King, Danny Lynn Arbogast, and Marvin Earl Arbogast. Allen attended the schools of Randolph County. He was a musician. He enjoyed playing and singing country music and was known to spend time playing music in Elkins City Park. Allen’s request for cremation was honored. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Harry “Allen” Arbogast. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

