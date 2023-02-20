How beautiful the ashes of death become when greeted with the Hope of eternal life. Jerry Marshall Cox, 27, born and raised in the Clarksburg area, on January 24, 1996, the son of Edward L. Cox and Janie of Sardis, and Brenda Delora Harris Ellis of Clarksburg, went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 16, 2023. He was one of the sweetest and incredibly kind souls this side of Heaven. He was learning who he was and what he loved most. He had found that cooking was both fun and soothed his soul. Playing piano brought him peace and clarity. He loved connecting with people on different levels. He thought deeply, loved reading, kept in mind the things his friends and family loved most, and always offered a goofy joke just when it was needed. He was growing and had decided that every day he just needed to be 1% better. Jerry spent his last few weeks on earth experiencing and learning about God’s love. He was so overcome by God’s presence at times that he had no words, only gratitude. I got to talk with him and hear all the ways that God was showing him grace, love, opportunity, and more. In that little bit of time, Jerry boldly shared and proclaimed the Gospel to friends and family as often he could. Jerry was full of HOPE, knowing that God held the key to every need and desire of his life. Jerry was fortunate enough to join God face to face. His eternity was sealed, and he will forever have the joy of living alongside his Creator and the one whom he greatly loved. Even knowing this, our family is heart-broken. There truly are no words to describe losing a son, a brother, a grandson, a nephew, an uncle, a loved one, a long-time friend. Jerry was a graduate of Lincoln High School, Class of 2014 and was a cook for Brickside Bar & Grill. Jerry is survived by his sisters, Elizabeth “Nicci” Elliott and husband Jarrod of Wheeling, and Morgan Cox of Clarksburg, his nieces and nephews Ben, Eliana, Amelia, Gabe and Elizabeth. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Jerry and Nora Harris, and his paternal grandmother, Linda Exline, maternal great grandmother, Betty Jean Cox, bonus grandparents, Marty and Phyllis Hussmann, and Shelly Cox and Terry Stout, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Jerry was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Edward Cox Sr. and maternal grandmother, Joyce Bland, his aunt, Elizabeth Harris, and nephew, Warren Harris Elliott. Honoring his wishes, Jerry will be cremated. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The service will be held at the conclusion of the gathering at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Sherman Goodwin presiding. A private inurnment will be held in the Shinnston Memorial Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

