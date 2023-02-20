Little General Store to open in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A new store is planning to open its doors in Buckhannon this week.

The Little General Store will officially be open starting Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The Director of Operations for Little General Stores said it’s a one-stop-shop.

The store will have all the basic needs and lottery games.

Little General opened its first store in 1976 and is continuing to grow with this newest location.

The location will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The store will be located on Old Weston Rd. near St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.