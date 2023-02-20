Ludacris to perform at the State Fair of West Virginia

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)
(Source: Wikimedia Commons)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST
LEWISBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Fair officials announced Monday that multi-talented artist Ludacris will appear at the State Fair of West Virginia on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

“We are extremely excited to add Ludacris to our 2023 lineup,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said. “The Main Stage is going to be packed with awesome performances that we can’t wait to share with you!”

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will only be available online here or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., or Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later this spring, officials said.

The 10-day State Fair of West Virginia is celebrating 98 years on August 10-19, 2023.

