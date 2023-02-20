Mild, cloudy conditions throughout this week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The last full week of February will start with mild temperatures, cloudy skies, and even a few showers. Warmer temperatures are expected later this week, but as for how long these conditions will last, find out in the video above!

After a mild weekend, a weak cold front will push into West Virginia this afternoon, bringing cloudy skies and a few showers into our area. So this afternoon, skies will start out cloudy, but rain showers don’t start moving in until after 4 PM. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 5-15 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-50s, above-average for late-February. After 4 PM, rain showers will start pushing into NCWV. Since they’ll be scattered, some areas will see rain, and some areas will not see much activity. It’s not until midnight that any leftover showers are gone, leaving cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the 40s. Then tomorrow, another weak front will bring a few isolated showers into NCWV during the late-morning to early-afternoon hours. Not much rain is expected, however, and besides that, skies will be partly sunny. Winds will come from out west at 10-20 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-50s. A warm front will then lift into West Virginia ahead of a system in the Great Plains on Wednesday morning, bringing rain showers that stick around until the early-afternoon hours. Not much rain is associated with the system, thereafter, Wednesday and Thursday may bring the warmest temperatures for this week, with highs in the 60s and even low-70s respectively. Combined with mostly sunny skies and only a few isolated showers, Wednesday and Thursday are going to feel like spring. Then a cool, dry air mass will settle in on Friday into the weekend, keeping temperatures in the 40s and 50s and skies partly sunny. A couple of models suggest a few showers on Saturday, but besides that, expect a quiet weekend. Models also suggest that it won’t be until early next week that more widespread precipitation pushes into our area. In short, most of this week will feel like spring again, with mild to warm temperatures and rain chances.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Cloudy skies, with rain showers during the afternoon and evening hours. Southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 56.

Tonight: Rain showers before midnight, then cloudy skies thereafter. Southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 46.

Tuesday: A few showers in the morning, then partly sunny skies by the afternoon. West-southwest winds of 15-25 mph. High: 56.

Wednesday: Rain during the morning hours, transitioning to cloudy skies by the afternoon. South-southeast winds of 5-10 mph. High: 64.

