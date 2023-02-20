Morgantown music venue hosting benefit concert for Mon County Warming Shelter

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Warming Shelter needs help, and a Morgantown music venue is hosting a benefit to help out.

The Morgantown Community Resource Board of Directors said the warming shelter is seeing 65 people a night.

Officials said they are going through funding quicker than anticipated.

To help raise money, 123 Pleasant Street is hosting “Warm Up!”

The event will feature food, local beer, music and comedy.

Doors for the fundraiser to help open at 5:30.

The cover charge will be whatever you want to donate to help the shelter.

In addition to monetary donations, trash bags, paper plates and packaged snacks are also welcome.

