Officials to fix traffic signal detector at Emily Drive intersection

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Traffic at the intersection of Emily Drive and Lodgeville Road is expected to be worse Monday evening as crews fix a traffic signal detector.

According to Bridgeport City Engineer Beth Fox, officials with the West Virginia Division of Highways will be at the Platinum Drive and Emily Drive intersection Monday evening to fix a camera detector.

Fox said crews are showing up Monday evening around 8 p.m. to avoid heavy traffic that comes during regular hours on Emily Drive. Dealing with less traffic volume is expected to ease traffic woes.

Fox said the work that is being done will replace a camera detector used to signal the traffic controller to switch phases when traffic is in the lane beside Wendy’s on Platinum Drive.

The city has received a number of complaints regarding delayed red lights there, Fox said.

According to Fox, the camera has only been detecting dark colored vehicles. When the lighter vehicles are not detected, it can cause issues throughout the system, particularly for those waiting to leave Platinum Drive, since the entire system is tied together.

Fox also said the WVDOH will look to work with the Bridgeport Police Department on traffic control.

The work, which is weather permitting, is estimated to last two hours.

