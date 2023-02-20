Rain Showers Return This Week

Active pattern starts tomorrow morning and last through the weekend
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After clear skies and plenty of sunshine today, we are going to fall back into an active weather pattern throughout this week. Despite mild temperatures, we are expecting to see plenty of rain showers over the next week. Watch Michael Moranelli’s full forecast for the details of what to expect during the week ahead.

Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!

