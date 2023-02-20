Rising country music star to perform at Stonewall Resort

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Nashville country music artist with Oklahoma roots is preparing to perform at Stonewall Resort.

Gracee Shriver will be performing at Stonewall Resort in Weston on Saturday, March 4.

“Gracee Shriver is one of Music City’s hottest rising acts and we are thrilled to have her performing at Stonewall Resort,” said Andre’ D’Amour, resort general manager. “I’d encourage those interested to get their tickets quickly as the show is sure to sell out.”

Shriver’s latest song, “Alone Some”, has been featured on Spotify’s ‘Women of Country’ playlist. In 2021 and 2022, she was chosen by CMT for the prestigious Belmont University Country Showcase.

The concert will be at 8 p.m. in the Stonewall Ballroom.

The first 100 tickets sold include one complimentary signature cocktail in TJ Muskies after the show ends.

Individual tickets to the show are available for $40 per person that includes the drink ticket, or there is a $30 Early Bird ticket that does not include a post-event drink ticket.

Overnight packages, to include a ticket to the performance, are available. To purchase individual tickets, click here.

For additional information or to make reservations, contact the resort at (304) 269-7400 or click here.

