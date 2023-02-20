Second phase of new residential development in Bridgeport underway

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials with a new multi-million dollar residential development in Bridgeport said Phase II is now underway.

According to Randy Spellman, the Director of Development with AB Contracting that is responsible for the project, said Phase I was completed last summer, and ground was broken in late 2022 on Phase II.

The project is located off Route 131 near Ken Ganley Kia. The name of Phase II is The Landing.

“We had 24 patio homes in the first phase and all 24 have been constructed and closed on,” said Spellman. “[Phase II] will be comprised of three buildings with 112 total units. They will consist of one bedroom and two bedroom options. They will be available furnished and unfurnished.”

The three buildings – two with 40 units and one with 32 – are under construction.

Spellman said they aim to have the first building completed in spring.

“The goal is to have all three buildings ready by fall with the only caveat being unforeseen supply chain issues,” said Spellman. “Barring that, we see all three being completed in our anticipated time frame.”

Spellman described the development as “luxury” property with plenty of amenities available. The amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool, a clubhouse, pickle ball court, firepit, picnic area, playground, game room, and more. All three buildings, he said, will have secured access and elevators.

Executive leasing will also be available, he said. He said that will be made available for those visiting the area doing work for various lengths of time.

“It would be a cheaper option than other options available for staying for a period in the area, and you’re getting an apartment unit to stay in,” Spellman said. “We think this is something beneficial with The Landing’s proximity to the (North Central West Virginia) Airport, White Oaks, the (United) Hospital (Center), the FBI, and other major businesses in the area.”

The Landing is pre-leasing units now on their full amenity property. Spellman said there is a great opportunity ahead for those that want to see what The Landing is about.

“We will have an open house the first of March and things are already going great with a lot of activity and interest,” he said. “We really encourage anyone to come out for the open house.”

The open house is set for March 1 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Along with getting a look at what the new development has to offer, there will also be food trucks on hand to feed those attending.

“We’re tickled to death with how the development is going. We have visible real estate that is desirable with a quality product that you can see from the White Oaks development,” said Spellman.

For anyone interested in The Landing, they can visit the open house March 1, or they can call 681-319-8929. You can also find them here.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.