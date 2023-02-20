Tucker County school bus drivers get threat preparedness training

PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - Earlier this month, a Tucker County student was stopped from getting on a bus by the driver.

Hours later, that student was arrested for threatening a school shooting.

And Monday, the district’s bus drivers underwent special training on what to do if they find themselves in that situation again.

It’s something they hope they never have to use, but after a recent close call its better to be prepared.

Tucker County school bus drivers got training on how to keep their students safe if a gun is brought onto a bus.

Resource Officers from the Randolph County Sheriffs Department say a big focus on emergency preparedness is in school, but they can happen anywhere.

“You can’t leave out bus drivers either because unfortunately there are incidents that take place across the nation and across the world for that matter where things took place on the school bus we just want to help out and do our part in educating the bus drivers if something like that were to arise,” said Deputy Rocky Hebb.

Deputy Hebb says this training is as real and important as any fire drill.

They spent hours showing bus drivers helpful videos and how to disarm someone with multiple types of guns in different situations.

Hebb says just about any kind of resistance will throw a shooter off and provide valuable time to act.

“They’re going to have come up with how they’re going to handle a situation; whether they pick someone up with the information they’re given, or if something takes place on their school bus, whether they have to swerve or hit the brakes hard -- whatever they have to do just to give them some ideas if a situation were to arise,” said Hebb.

While this training covered ground in potential real-life scenarios, it also gave these bus drivers valuable insight and time to talk to each other to work out plans for the future.

The county’s school transport supervisor Harry Poling says it’s helped to open their eyes to new problems and ways to deal with them.

“The biggest thing is to just know what happens when it happens,” said Poling. “Personally I’m hoping I’ll pick up some ideas and then we all can work together as bus drivers and create some policies so the next time this thing happens we know what to do.”

