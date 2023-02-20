Tucker County seeking GPS fixes for truckers and residents

PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - While West Virginians love to travel our country roads, it’s not always easy sharing some of them, especially with larger trucks.

A couple roads in Tucker County have been getting lots of attention lately. Those are Holly Meadow Road and Sugarlands Road.

Both of the roads are narrow and go through a residential and hilly area.

When crossing paths with another car, there is not much room to maneuver.

After a recent close call with a school bus, some residents are calling for changes.

Tucker County officials said it’s even more complicated when tractor trailers use those roads, typically requiring a police escort just to make it through.

“A lot of these companies demand their driver to follow the GPS and take the shortest route, so they still insist on trying to travel that. Our County Commission is working with the Department of Highways to try and get these routes removed from the GPS as a route of travel for truck traffic,” said Kevin White, Tucker County Homeland Security Director.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.