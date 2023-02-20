Two people die during head-on crash

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people were killed in a head-on crash over the weekend in Logan County, West Virginia, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash on Sunday, Feb. 19, happened along Buffalo Creek Road in Crown, West Virginia.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the deaths of Thomas Donnelly, of Accoville, and Marlene Evans, of Lorado.

Officials say Evans was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. A passenger in Evans’ vehicle was injured and flown to the hospital, deputies reported Monday.

Donnelly did not have a passenger in his vehicle and was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.

