Two people die during head-on crash

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people were killed in a head-on crash over the weekend in Logan County, West Virginia, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash on Sunday, Feb. 19, happened along Buffalo Creek Road in Crown, West Virginia.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the deaths of Thomas Donnelly, of Accoville, and Marlene Evans, of Lorado.

Officials say Evans was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. A passenger in Evans’ vehicle was injured and flown to the hospital, deputies reported Monday.

Donnelly did not have a passenger in his vehicle and was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Ray Curry
Police searching for escaped inmate
Small plane crashes outside of Buckhannon
Small plane crashes outside of Buckhannon
A man riding an ATV in Arkansas died in a crash Monday.
Man killed in crash after ATV collides with truck, police say
Rylee Fox
Man charged with driving drunk after urinating in street, police say
People in Lewis County are going to be seeing an IHOP coming to town soon.
Popular restaurant chain coming to Lewis County

Latest News

WVU to hold sixth Day of Giving fundraising event
Warm Up! is a community event to benefit the Monongalia County Warming Shelter.
Morgantown music venue hosting benefit concert for Mon County Warming Shelter
Phase II, The Landing, under construction in Bridgeport
Second phase of new residential development in Bridgeport underway
Generic photo of Little General Stores
Little General Store to open in Buckhannon
(Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Ludacris to perform at the State Fair of West Virginia