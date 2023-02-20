Warm temperatures and rain showers through this week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week will feature many bouts of scattered rain showers, all of which will likely be nothing more than a nuisance (i.e., nothing very soaking like last Thursday). Temperatures will rise significantly through Thursday, with Thursday’s lowland highs likely to be well into the 70s. Clarksburg is currently forecasted to break their record high temperature for that day, which would be the 6th broken record high temperature this winter and the 3rd this month. Similar to last week, temperatures fall back to average for Friday and Saturday, then warm up again to start next week. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

