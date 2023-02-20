Warm temperatures and rain showers through this week

Temperatures could hit record-breaking status yet again.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week will feature many bouts of scattered rain showers, all of which will likely be nothing more than a nuisance (i.e., nothing very soaking like last Thursday). Temperatures will rise significantly through Thursday, with Thursday’s lowland highs likely to be well into the 70s. Clarksburg is currently forecasted to break their record high temperature for that day, which would be the 6th broken record high temperature this winter and the 3rd this month. Similar to last week, temperatures fall back to average for Friday and Saturday, then warm up again to start next week. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Expected highs for today, February 20, 2023.
Mild, cloudy conditions throughout this week!
Rain Showers Return This Week
Mild Temperatures Return for the Week
