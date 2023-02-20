WVNG to host Military Retiree Appreciation Day in Kingwood

FILE PHOTO of Virginia National Guard troops responding to West Virginia flooding in 2016
FILE PHOTO of Virginia National Guard troops responding to West Virginia flooding in 2016(WHSV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia National Guard will be hosting the second Military Retiree Appreciation Day, or RAD, in Preston County.

The event is scheduled for March 11 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Camp Dawson in Kingwood.

Officials said the free event will be hosted in conjunction with the West Virginia Retired Military Council and is open to military retirees, their families and survivors from all branches of military service.

West Virginia Assistant Adjutant General - Air, Brig. Gen. Michael Cadle will serve as the host.

The RAD provides a venue to get updates on benefits and issues, as well as to reconnect with service and veteran service support organizations.

Since West Virginia has no active-duty military bases, officials said this event will be most important for those military retirees who are otherwise isolated from their service connections.

New this year, a social will be held the evening before and lodging is available on-site at the Camp Dawson Event Center.

Attendees can expect to have access to the following services as a part of the event:

  • Military & VA ID card services (New card issue, card renewals, DEERS updates)
  • Health screenings and vaccinations
  • Pay and military benefits assistance to include Tricare
  • Veterans Assistance through the Dept. of Veterans Affairs and W.Va. Dept. of Veterans Assistance
  • Retired pay and Survivor Benefit Plan account updates & concerns
  • Family and Survivor support
  • Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve
  • Transition advisors
  • Space A travel and MWR
  • Static displays
  • WVNG Traveling Rock Climbing Wall
  • Exhibits from military and veteran organizations
  • Camp Dawson activities such as fishing, boating, gym, sauna, pool and more

Mark Overberg, Director of U.S. Army Retirement Services, is scheduled to start the day off as keynote speaker, after which attendees may browse vendor areas, receive assistance, eat at one of the local food trucks on-site and attend briefings and presentations.

The tentative schedule of events is:

  • 9 - 9:30 a.m. - Opening ceremony, hosted by Brig. Gen. Michael Cadle, Assistant Adjutant General-Air
  • 9:30 - 10 a.m. - Mark Overberg, Director of U.S. Army Retirement Services
  • 10 - 11 a.m. - How to Apply for Retirement & Resources Overview Brief
  • 1 - 2 p.m. - Vietnam Veteran Pinning Ceremony
  • 2 - 3 p.m. - Women Veteran Brief & photo in honor of International Women’s Day
  • 3 - 4 p.m. - Military Officer Association of America

All interested attendees and vendors must pre-register by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Ray Curry
Police searching for escaped inmate
Small plane crashes outside of Buckhannon
Small plane crashes outside of Buckhannon
A man riding an ATV in Arkansas died in a crash Monday.
Man killed in crash after ATV collides with truck, police say
Rylee Fox
Man charged with driving drunk after urinating in street, police say
People in Lewis County are going to be seeing an IHOP coming to town soon.
Popular restaurant chain coming to Lewis County

Latest News

The top part of the intersection showing Emily Drive intersecting with Platinum Drive is the...
Officials to fix traffic signal detector at Emily Drive intersection
WVU to hold sixth Day of Giving fundraising event
Warm Up! is a community event to benefit the Monongalia County Warming Shelter.
Morgantown music venue hosting benefit concert for Mon County Warming Shelter
Phase II, The Landing, under construction in Bridgeport
Second phase of new residential development in Bridgeport underway