WVNG to host Military Retiree Appreciation Day in Kingwood

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia National Guard will be hosting the second Military Retiree Appreciation Day, or RAD, in Preston County.

The event is scheduled for March 11 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Camp Dawson in Kingwood.

Officials said the free event will be hosted in conjunction with the West Virginia Retired Military Council and is open to military retirees, their families and survivors from all branches of military service.

West Virginia Assistant Adjutant General - Air, Brig. Gen. Michael Cadle will serve as the host.

The RAD provides a venue to get updates on benefits and issues, as well as to reconnect with service and veteran service support organizations.

Since West Virginia has no active-duty military bases, officials said this event will be most important for those military retirees who are otherwise isolated from their service connections.

New this year, a social will be held the evening before and lodging is available on-site at the Camp Dawson Event Center.

Attendees can expect to have access to the following services as a part of the event:

Military & VA ID card services (New card issue, card renewals, DEERS updates)

Health screenings and vaccinations

Pay and military benefits assistance to include Tricare

Veterans Assistance through the Dept. of Veterans Affairs and W.Va . Dept. of Veterans Assistance

Retired pay and Survivor Benefit Plan account updates & concerns

Family and Survivor support

Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

Transition advisors

Space A travel and MWR

Static displays

WVNG Traveling Rock Climbing Wall

Exhibits from military and veteran organizations

Camp Dawson activities such as fishing, boating, gym, sauna, pool and more

Mark Overberg, Director of U.S. Army Retirement Services, is scheduled to start the day off as keynote speaker, after which attendees may browse vendor areas, receive assistance, eat at one of the local food trucks on-site and attend briefings and presentations.

The tentative schedule of events is:

9 - 9:30 a.m. - Opening ceremony, hosted by Brig. Gen. Michael Cadle, Assistant Adjutant General-Air

9:30 - 10 a.m. - Mark Overberg, Director of U.S. Army Retirement Services

10 - 11 a.m. - How to Apply for Retirement & Resources Overview Brief

1 - 2 p.m. - Vietnam Veteran Pinning Ceremony

2 - 3 p.m. - Women Veteran Brief & photo in honor of International Women’s Day

3 - 4 p.m. - Military Officer Association of America

All interested attendees and vendors must pre-register by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.