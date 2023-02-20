WVU to hold sixth Day of Giving fundraising event

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University has scheduled its sixth Day of Giving event that allows alumni, friends and students to support the University’s land-grant mission.

Organized by the WVU Foundation, the 24-hour online fundraising event is set to be on March 22. It encourages members of the WVU community to support the areas of the University they care about most.

The funding benefits all areas of the University, including life-changing scholarships, health care, athletics, groundbreaking research and lasting improvements to campus, according to the University.

“Every gift is transformational,” President Gordon Gee said. “I talk with students who tell me how a scholarship paved their path to WVU and changed the trajectory of their life. I hear from faculty who received funding to further research that may one day improve all our lives. I see how the University thoughtfully employs donor support in communities across our state, and I am so grateful.”

In its first five years, WVU Day of Giving has raised just under $48 million from more than 20,000 gifts. Officials said the funding has helped provide critical private support to WVU during a challenging time around the globe.

Donations can be made online here.

Supporters can sign up to be a WVU Day of Giving ambassador, helping to create excitement before and during the campaign. The top five registered ambassadors who inspire the most gifts through their unique URL will receive a WVU swag box.

“We encourage the WVU community to join together March 22 to create a powerful, lasting impact that will strengthen the future of our University,” said Kristen Shipp, WVU Foundation executive director of annual giving. “As our ‘Go above. Go beyond.’ theme emphasizes, we truly see the overall power of collective giving from Mountaineer Nation come to life on this day each year.”

All gifts are made through the WVU Foundation, the nonprofit organization that receives and administers private donations on behalf of the University.

