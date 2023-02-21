26-year-old power line worker electrocuted on the job, coroner says

Cody Lange, 26, was killed on the job when he was electrocuted late Monday night.
Cody Lange, 26, was killed on the job when he was electrocuted late Monday night.(maakenzie/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Jessie Gibson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) – A 26-year-old power line worker was electrocuted on the job late Monday night in Georgia.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as Cody Lange.

Bryan said Lange was electrocuted while working on power lines in the Columbus area. He was pronounced dead at 12:17 a.m. Tuesday.

Lange’s body is being sent for an autopsy. No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people die during head-on crash
Medical examiner responds to crash in Salem
Clarksburg man dies in Salem crash, police say
Rising country music star to perform at Stonewall Resort
Kevin Ray Curry
Police searching for escaped inmate
(Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Ludacris to perform at the State Fair of West Virginia

Latest News

FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Buttigieg urges safety changes after fiery Ohio derailment
Morgantown health officials brace for possible wave of overdoses
‘Code Green’ given after reported bomb threat at Tucker County HS
Escaped inmate arrested in Clarksburg
Intoxicated man arrested after high-speed chase in Mon County