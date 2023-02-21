Action-packed dog show coming to Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A family fun, action-packed dog show will be making its way to Clarksburg in just under two months.

Puppy Pals will be coming to the Robinson Grand in downtown Clarksburg on Sunday, April 16 in partnership with the Bridgeport Arts and Heritage Foundation.

Puppy Pals LIVE features adopted and rescued dogs performing spectacular stunts and breathtaking feats.

Puppies and the audience will be led through challenging and comical tricks as the pooches show everyone who is boss!

The Robinson Grand’s Program Manager, Jason Young, said the show will be full of surprises and laugh-out-loud canine comedy and appeals to children of all ages.

“Y’all, everybody loves puppies!” said Jason A Young, the Robinson Grand’s program manager. “This group was a hit on America’s Got Talent and have been dazzling audiences all over the country ever since.”

Tickets for Puppy Pals LIVE start at only $15 and are on sale now to Friends of the Robinson Grand. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.

All tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at (855) 773-6283.

