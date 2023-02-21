Body found underneath blanket in grassy area

(Pexels, Pixabay)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation has begun after a gruesome discovery was made by a member of an inmate roadside crew Tuesday, Feb. 21.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the roadside crew immediately called 911 after finding a body under a blanket along Greenbrier Street, right before Airport Road.

Police say the body was located in a grassy area around 2 p.m.

Greenbrier Street has been shut down as police investigate.

Further information has not been released at this time.

