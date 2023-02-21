Bomb threat reported at Tucker County HS, authorities investigating

FILE PHOTO of Tucker County High School from Feb. 6, 2023.
FILE PHOTO of Tucker County High School from Feb. 6, 2023.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities said Tucker County High School was evacuated on Tuesday after a bomb threat was left on a bathroom mirror.

Tucker County officials said all students and staff are safe and away from the building.

Students are not permitted to leave until authorities investigate and interview potential witnesses, school officials said.

Officials said a team is currently heading to the scene to check the school, and once cleared, students will be able to return to classes.

Students were not permitted to take their cell phones a they could be used as a detonation device, officials said.

Officials said all students are safe and secure.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for the latest.

