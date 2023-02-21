Campus carry legislation passes West Virginia House

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House passed legislation Tuesday, Feb. 21, to allow handguns on college campus’.

The Campus Self Defense Act was passed 84 to 13.

The proposal, Senate Bill 10, would allow those with a concealed carry license to carry without fear of punishment by the college.

The bill now moves to the Governor for consideration.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.