Campus carry legislation passes West Virginia House

The West Virginia House advanced legislation Tuesday to allow handguns on campus,
The West Virginia House advanced legislation Tuesday to allow handguns on campus,(Pixabay, Pexels)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House passed legislation Tuesday, Feb. 21, to allow handguns on college campus’.

The Campus Self Defense Act was passed 84 to 13.

The proposal, Senate Bill 10, would allow those with a concealed carry license to carry without fear of punishment by the college.

The bill now moves to the Governor for consideration.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people die during head-on crash
Medical examiner responds to crash in Salem
Clarksburg man dies in Salem crash, police say
Rising country music star to perform at Stonewall Resort
Kevin Ray Curry
Police searching for escaped inmate
(Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Ludacris to perform at the State Fair of West Virginia

Latest News

Kevin Ray Curry
Escaped inmate arrested in Clarksburg
Tyjha Watson
U.S. Marshals offer reward for information leading to W.Va. man’s arrest
Robert W. Smith, Jr.
Man charged with traveling to Webster County to solicit teen
Coal truck on its side spills fuel, shuts down Rt. 250