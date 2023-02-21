Coal truck on its side spills fuel, shuts down Rt. 250

FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Route 250 in Marion County is shut down after officials said a coal truck crashed onto its side.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the crash on Rt. 250, or Husky Hwy., near Carnegie Rd. in Farmington around 11:30 Tuesday morning, according to the Marion County 911 Center.

Officials said the coal truck is on its side, blocking both lanes of the road.

Crews on the scene are also cleaning up fuel that spilled from the truck, according to the Farmington Volunteer Fire Department.

There were no injuries in the crash, officials said.

Officials did not have an estimated time when the roadway would reopen.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for the latest.

