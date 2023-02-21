Dog knocks over air fryer, almost causes house fire in Marion Co.

Dog knocks over air fryer, almost causes house fire in Marion Co.
Dog knocks over air fryer, almost causes house fire in Marion Co.(Facebook: Valley Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency responders were dispatched to a possible structure fire in Marion County on Monday.

Crews were dispatched to the home on Rivershore Drive in Kingmont around 5:15 p.m. Monday, according to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

When crews arrived on the scene, they saw light smoke in the house but no fire.

The Valley VFD said a dog knocked over an air fryer that turned on the electric stovetop oven, and the air fryer burned on top of the stove.

Firefighters ventilated the remaining smoke from the home and ensured everything was safe before leaving the home after about a half hour.

Below are additional photos from the Valley VFD, including the air fryer.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people die during head-on crash
Medical examiner responds to crash in Salem
Clarksburg man dies in Salem crash, police say
Rising country music star to perform at Stonewall Resort
Kevin Ray Curry
Police searching for escaped inmate
(Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Ludacris to perform at the State Fair of West Virginia

Latest News

FILE PHOTO of generic Fentanyl
W.Va. AG continues push to classify fentanyl as ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’
Zane Webber named 2023 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® Champion Child
WVU Medicine patient named 2023 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Champion Child
Puppy Pals Live
Action-packed dog show coming to Clarksburg
Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll announces tour is coming to West Virginia