Dog knocks over air fryer, almost causes house fire in Marion Co.

KINGMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency responders were dispatched to a possible structure fire in Marion County on Monday.

Crews were dispatched to the home on Rivershore Drive in Kingmont around 5:15 p.m. Monday, according to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

When crews arrived on the scene, they saw light smoke in the house but no fire.

The Valley VFD said a dog knocked over an air fryer that turned on the electric stovetop oven, and the air fryer burned on top of the stove.

Firefighters ventilated the remaining smoke from the home and ensured everything was safe before leaving the home after about a half hour.

Below are additional photos from the Valley VFD, including the air fryer.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.