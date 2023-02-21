Escaped inmate arrested in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An escapee from the Huttonsville Correctional Center was arrested on Tuesday in Clarksburg.

34-year-old Kevin Curry, of Gilmer County, was taken into custody around 1 p.m. Tuesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force in the 700 block of Mulberry Ave. in Clarksburg, authorities said.

Curry escaped from a work release program in Slaty Fork on Feb. 16.

“The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force is designed to assist state and local law enforcement apprehend the most dangerous felons and this arrest is a perfect example. The Marshals Service was glad to assist in this case and safely bring this suspect to Justice.” said by Acting U.S. Marshal Terry Moore.

The U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task force was assisted by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Clarksburg Police Department, Greater Harrison County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the West Virginia State Police.

