FAA releases new details in Buckhannon plane crash

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Federal Aviation Administration has released new details into a plane that crashed outside of Buckhannon on Saturday.

According to the FAA, the plane that crashed was a Cessna 210, a single-engine aircraft that can seat up to six people.

Only one person was aboard the plane when it crashed outside of Buckhannon.

The plane suffered substantial damage when it crashed in a field short of the runway Saturday evening, the FAA says.

No injuries were reported in the accident, but a 5 News reporter at the scene shortly after the crash said the pilot was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

