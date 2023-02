BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Terran Quinlan with Curated Wonder by Terran joined First at 4 on Tuesday.

She talked about creating curated kits that are West Virginia themed, collaborating with other creators from around the state, and where to find her online.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.