Intoxicated man arrested after high-speed chase in Mon County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man has been charged after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase.

Officers were patrolling University Town Centre Drive in Granville on Saturday, Feb. 18 when they saw a vehicle being driven by 25-year-old Mykel Jackson, of Morgantown, traveling 40 mph in a posted 25 mph zone, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities said Jackson was also straddling the lane line, so they tried to perform a traffic stop as he turned onto Monongahela Boulevard.

Jackson allegedly led officers on a chase at speeds of 105 mph and passed several cars in both directions on Monongahela Blvd. Officers said he turned onto Patteson Dr. and continued driving at speeds that reached 100 mph.

Court documents say Jackson turned onto Van Voorhis Rd. and crashed into a ditch in front of the WVU Police Department. After a short foot pursuit, he was taken into custody.

Officers said Jackson had the odor of alcohol on his breath, had the odor of Marijuana on his person and had bloodshot, glassy eyes.

Jackson later told officers he drank alcohol and smoked Marijuana before driving, the criminal complaint says.

Jackson has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and fleeing while DUI. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.

