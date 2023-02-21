Janet Lee Burke, 82, of Monumental Road Rivesville, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at John Manchin Sr. Assisted Living. She was born on October 15, 1940, in Morgantown; a daughter of the late Calvin J. Henderson and Marie C. (Bernarding) Henderson. Janet was a homemaker; she was a member St. John’s United Methodist Church. She was an avid bowler and gardener. Janet loved to travel with her husband, Max and especially traveling to Florida. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Janet is survived by her daughter, Catherine (Burke) Tyson and her husband, Randy of York, PA; her daughter-in-law, Cheryl Marple-Burke of Fairmont; her seven grandchildren and her thirteen great grandchildren; her brothers, Charles Henderson and his wife, Rita of South Carolina, and Donald Henderson and his wife, Sue of Fairmont; her sister, Dottie Marie Lay of Maryland; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Max Allen Burke, Sr.; and her son, Max Allen Burke, Jr. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, February 24, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Rod Baker, officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

