By Master Control
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Kenneth Ray Long, Sr., 72 of Webster Springs, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023 at VA Medical Center in Pittsburgh. He was born August 7, 1950 in Parcoal to the late Fred I. Long, Sr. and Grace N. Mitchell Long. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, mowing grass, and being a firefighter. He was a member of the Webster Springs Volunteer Fire Department from September 1, 1985 until he became an Honorary Member in 2020, when his health caused him to retire. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Cowen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Fred I. Long, Jr. and Carlton Kurt Long, and two granddaughters. He is survived by his wife Brenda Sue Smith Long; sons Jamie (Shantee) Long, Kenneth R. Long, Jr., Scott (Cheyenne) Long, Robert Long, and Kurt (Mary) Long; daughter Heaven R. Long; 10 grandchildren; brother Jess (Laura) Long; and several extended family and friends to mourn his passing. Funeral Services to celebrate Kenny’s life will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to Service time at the Funeral Home. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Union Cemetery, Parcoal. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Kenny’s family.

