Man charged with traveling to Webster County to solicit teen

Robert W. Smith, Jr.
Robert W. Smith, Jr.(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Beckley man has been charged after troopers said he traveled to Webster County to solicit a teen.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police were requested by the Webster County Sheriff’s Department to a convenience store in Cowen around 12:15 a.m. Monday, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers said 28-year-old Robert W. Smith, Jr. traveled from Beckley to solicit what he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.

Court documents say Smith had been messaging who he thought to be a 15-year-old girl began in August 2022, and the conversations “later became sexual in nature” before he traveled to meet the teen.

Smith has been charged with soliciting a minor via a computer. He is being held at Central Regional Jail.

