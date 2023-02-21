Ruth Ann Smith Talbott, 88, of Lost Creek passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023 in the United Hospital Center. She was born in Doddridge County on June 9, 1934, a daughter of the late Orville and Ethel Morgan Smith. She was married to Robert “Bernard” Talbott in 1961, who preceded her in death in 1996. Surviving are one son, Chris Talbott and his wife Sharon of Lost Creek; three grandchildren, Justin, Megan and Ben Talbott; four siblings, Ernest Smith, Harold Smith, Phyllis Nichols and Mary Jo Knight and her husband Darel; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Naomi R. Yost and Glenda Lou Hayes. Mrs. Talbott was a graduate of Wallace High School and was a sales representative at Mellett’s Men’s Clothing for many years. She enjoyed helping others and babysat many children. She also loved to garden and was famous for her homemade candy. Mrs. Talbott was a member of the Rockford Methodist Church. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Friday, February 23, 2022 at 10:00 am with Pastor Shari Stilgenbauer officiating. Interment will be in the Rockford Cemetery, Lost Creek. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.