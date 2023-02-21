Softball players looking to collect last minute donations

By Robert Castillo
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two local soft ball players are asking for your help in the form of donations. They’re taking a once in a lifetime trip to Spain this summer. Christiana Flanagan and Abigail Milam are trying to raise $5,000 each to play for the American Softball Team.

The two are members of the Lady Red Devils Softball Organization. They are two out of only 200 players chosen across the nation to participate. The money donated will go towards trip expenses like transportation and food.

They’re hoping to get some last minute donations by the end of the day on Feb. 22. Anyone interested in donating can call 276-245-3864.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Ray Curry
Escaped inmate arrested in Clarksburg
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area
Rising country music star to perform at Stonewall Resort
Rt. 250 reopens after coal truck on its side spills fuel
Robert W. Smith, Jr.
Man charged with traveling to Webster County to solicit teen

Latest News

Legislators propose bill to ban Delta 8, faux products marketed to children
Destination flights from NCWV Airport return after hiatus
WVa employee raises switched by committee from 5% to $2,300
Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week - Buckhannon-Upshur Swim
Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week - Buckhannon-Upshur Swim
Crews respond to structure fire in Jane Lew, 1 transported
Structure fire in Jane Lew sends 1 to hospital