Spring-like temperatures and rain showers persist until Friday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - April showers bring May flowers! Wait... it’s still February?! It doesn’t feel like it! The next few days will feature lowland temperatures breaking 70 degrees, thanks to abundant southerly winds. We could see gusts as high as 50mph on Thursday, which could prompt a Wind Advisory in some locations. Rain showers will be coming and going during this time, then temperatures come back to the 40s for Friday with the passing of a cold front. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

