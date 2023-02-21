Spring-like temperatures and rain showers persist until Friday

Above-average temperatures return to start next week.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - April showers bring May flowers! Wait... it’s still February?! It doesn’t feel like it! The next few days will feature lowland temperatures breaking 70 degrees, thanks to abundant southerly winds. We could see gusts as high as 50mph on Thursday, which could prompt a Wind Advisory in some locations. Rain showers will be coming and going during this time, then temperatures come back to the 40s for Friday with the passing of a cold front. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people die during head-on crash
Medical examiner responds to crash in Salem
Clarksburg man dies in Salem crash, police say
Rising country music star to perform at Stonewall Resort
Kevin Ray Curry
Police searching for escaped inmate
(Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Ludacris to perform at the State Fair of West Virginia

Latest News

Expected highs for today, February 21, 2023.
Warmer temperatures expected after today!
next 5 days
Warm temperatures and rain showers through this week
Expected highs for today, February 20, 2023.
Mild, cloudy conditions throughout this week!
Rain Showers Return this Week
Rain Showers Return This Week