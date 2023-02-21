U.S. Marshals offer reward for information leading to W.Va. man’s arrest

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to a West Virginia man’s arrest.

Authorities are searching for 28-year-old Tyjha Ali Watson, of Charleston. Marshals are now offering a reward of up to $2,500 with information leading to his arrest.

Watson is wanted on a federal indictment out of the Southern District of West Virginia in reference to a DEA investigation into a drug trafficking organization with ties to the Bloods and Gangster Disciples criminal gangs.

Tyjha Watson is wanted by U.S. Marshals (US Marshal / USDOJ)

Authorities said he has been evading arrest since February 2021.

11 other defendants were charged in the investigation, and all defendants charged in the original indictment have been arrested except for Watson, Marshals said.

Anyone with information regarding Watson’s whereabouts is asked to call the USMS Tip Hotline at 1-877-WANTED-2 or email the CUFFED Task Force Tip Hotline. All tips are kept confidential.

