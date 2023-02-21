Velma Marian Forinash, 94, passed away on February 18, 2023, at 9:10 p.m. at Broaddus Hospital in Philippi. She was born June 9, 1928, in Bela PA, to Charles and Gertrude Crispen who preceded her in death, along with one brother, Dean Crispen; and two sisters: Bertha Bump and Dorcus McCall. Also preceding her in death, was the love of her life, Wilbert Joe Forinash. Marian is survived by her only child, Stephen Forinash and wife, Mary, of Crawford WV, as well as two sisters: Jean Miller of Parker, PA, and Connie Collier of Chicora, PA. Marian was blessed with three granddaughters: Joanna Barnette and husband, Matt, of Jane Lew, Melinda Hairfield and companion, Paul Fallon, of Weston, and Shawna Cogar and companion, Lucas Cottrell, of Wana; and five great-grandchildren: CJ Hairfield, David Hairfield, Ella Barnette, Alton Cogar, and Sawyer Cogar; as well as, several nieces and nephews. Marian was Methodist by faith and a longtime member of the Ireland United Methodist Church. She loved living in and being part of the community of Ireland West Virginia. Marian enjoyed volunteering in the kitchen at the Irish Spring Festival, participating in the parade, and keeping the community building and grounds clean. She was very proud to have the honor of holding the seat of Irish Spring Festival Queen in 1996, Queen XV. She was an awarded 50-year member of the Ireland CEOS, was a longtime member of the Rebekahs, and volunteered countless hours working at Our Neighbor in Weston. Marian enjoyed word search puzzles, collecting teddy bears, walks on nice days, watching her “stories”, and the Golden Girls. She loved having company stop by and sharing a cup of hot tea with honey. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Clutter Funeral Home - Alkire Chapel located at 190 Wildcat Rd. in Ireland from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Funeral Services will begin at 2:00 p.m. in the Alkire Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow in McCutcheon Chapel Cemetery in Ireland. We, at Clutter Funeral Home – Alkire Chapel are honored and privileged to serve the family of Velma Marian Forinash. Condolences may be made online at www.ClutterFuneralHome.com.

