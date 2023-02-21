Warmer temperatures expected after today!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be similar to yesterday, with mild temperatures and sunshine. Much warmer, more springlike temperatures are expected after today, but as for how long those conditions will last, find out in the video above!

A weak cold front brought showers into our area yesterday, and today, a weak cold front will bring a few showers into NCWV during the late morning to early-afternoon hours. Not much rain is expected from these showers, and after 2 PM, any leftover showers are gone, leaving sunny skies and westerly winds of 10-20 mph. Temperatures will reach the mid-50s, above average for February. Overnight, clouds will build back in, leading to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the mid-30s. Then around 7 AM tomorrow morning, a warm front will lift widespread rain into our region, and the rain will last until around 1 PM. By the time it leaves, we’re looking at at least 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rain accumulation across our region. So you may want an umbrella and extra time on the roads for the morning commute. After the rain leaves, skies will be partly sunny, and winds will come from the south at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will quickly rise into the low-60s, above average for February. Then a cold front will push in overnight into Thursday morning, bringing more rain showers into the area. Those showers are gone by late morning on Thursday, leaving partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s, which not only makes Thursday the warmest day of the week, but those temperatures could break daily record highs in some areas once again. We’ll also see gusty winds on Thursday afternoon, with wind gusts above 30 mph likely, so we’re watching out for that. By Friday, a high-pressure system will bring cool, stable air into West Virginia, ending the workweek with seasonably cool, sunny conditions. Over the weekend, barring an isolated shower or two, expect cool temperatures and partly sunny skies. It’s not until next Tuesday that more rain showers push into West Virginia. In short, today will be mild and clear, tomorrow and Thursday will bring rain chances and much more springlike temperatures, and the weekend will be cool and clear.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: A few showers during the late-morning hours. Then clouds break up and lead to partly sunny skies by the afternoon. West-southwest winds of 15-25 mph. High: 55.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies, with a slight chance of rain showers. South-southeast winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 37.

Wednesday: Widespread rain during the morning hours, transitioning to mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Southerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 69.

Thursday: Rain showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon. West-southwest winds of 15-25 mph. High: 76.

