Mrs. Clara Rose Altman, 75 years of age of Bridgeport, WV passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023 at West Virginia University Hospitals, Ruby Memorial in Morgantown, WV. She was born October 12, 1947 in Weston, WV the daughter of the late Forrest John and Gladys Gould Strader.

She is survived by her loving husband James Richard Altman. They had celebrated 27 years of marriage. She is also survived by two daughters Teresa Ginaven of Cypress, TX and Traci Adams and her husband Tyler of Bridgeport, WV; one son Timothy Nichols of Hickory, NC; three step-sons Dickie, Joseph and Matthew Altman and his wife Courtney all of Bridgeport, WV; five grandchildren Erica Ginaven of Dallas, TX, Madison Altman, Lillian Altman, Tucker Adams and Tatum Adams all of Bridgeport, WV; one brother Bert Strader and his wife Marty of Minerva, OH; three sisters Sarah Weaver of Weston, WV, Mary Jewel and her husband Don of Canton, OH and Ada Hunter and her husband Ron of Louisville, OH; a best friend Nancy Stafford of Corbin Branch and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her mother-in-law and father-in-law Teresa and Dias Altman; one brother John Robert Strader; one brother-in-law Quinton Weaver and her four legged Beagle named Bailey.

Clara was a 1965 graduate of Weston High School and graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in accounting from Fairmont State College. She retired in 2011 from the FBI Center in Clarksburg as a Legal Instrument Examiner.

She was a devoted Christian and a member of Simpson Creek Baptist Church. At church, she participated in the choir and studied the Bible with her Sunday School class. Her passion for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ led her to organize and be the chairperson for the annual National Day of Prayer events in Bridgeport and at the FBI facility.

Her happy place was always spending time with her family and grandchildren. Along with her husband, they made a loving home for their family. Whether it was pulling weeds or admiring God’s beauty of flowers, she enjoyed the warm outdoors and traveling to new experiences. Her family enjoyed her baking and she was even awarded a blue ribbon at church for her amazing cinnamon rolls. She will be greatly missed.

Friends will be received at the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Friday from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM and 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM. The funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM with Reverend Dr. Sean Wegener and Reverend Dr. C. Michael Hopkins presiding. The interment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The Altman family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, Bridgeport, WV.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.