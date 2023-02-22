Clarksburg Missions receives donation from Jenkins Subaru

By Lauren Farnsworth
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Mission received a donation Wednesday from Jenkins Subaru.

They brought in 1,000 pairs of socks plus a monetary donation.

Lou Ortenzio is the executive director of the Clarksburg Mission. He said the mission has a lot of needs and it’s encouraging to receive help in such a great way.

“We’re a community, and the community serves together and rises up together to help.”

Matt Jenkins is the general manager of Jenkins Subaru. He said he wants to help make the community a better place for everyone.

“It’s West Virginia, this is what we do, we help each other. When you see things wrong with your community and you say that should be fixed there’s something wrong here, you need to act, and you need to do something. I think as a community we all need to do something.”

