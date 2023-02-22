Douglas “Doug” Vernon Dye, 56, of Honolulu, HI, passed away on February 3, 2023, at Kaiser Permanente Hospital. Doug was born in Nurnberg, Germany, on October 4, 1966, a son of Kenneth Dye and Vonda Carol McCray Dye of Jane Lew. In addition to his parents, forever cherishing their memories of Doug are one brother, Michael Dye (Rachelle) of Richmond Hill, GA; two sisters: Dawna Boley (Jerry) of Inverness, FL, and Carolyn Rittenhouse (Steve) of Jane Lew; six nephews: Corry Dye, A.J. Dye, Sean Dye, Walter Boley (Blair), Joshua Rittenhouse (Elaina), and Justin Rittenhouse (Casey); friend, Alvin Uchimura and family; and several cousins, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Doug was a 1984 graduate of Wurzburg American High School in Wurzburg, Germany. He proudly served his country as a United States Marine. Doug successfully held several jobs during his twenty years residing in Hawaii. He was Protestant by faith. Doug will be deeply missed by all who loved and cared for him. Doug’s request for Cremation has been honored. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 12 p.m. on Friday in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bob Hoover officiating. Inurnment will follow at the West Virginia National Cemetery in Grafton with full military honors accorded by the United States Marine Corp. and the Taylor County Honor Guard. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, appreciate the service of Douglas “Doug” Vernon Dye and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

