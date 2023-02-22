Excellence in Education: Marion County invited to Model Schools Confernece

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -   Marion County schools is moving to the top of the class. The district was recently invited to present as an innovative district at the 31st annual model schools conference in Orlando Florida.

The conference showcases districts, schools, and teachers who have had success, and asks them to share how they made it happen.

This is the first year Marion County been invited, and superintendent Donna Heston says they still have much to improve on.

“If you talk to anybody in a school system in Marion County, they’ll say we’re not happy with where we are I think any teacher will say that but the vital thing about this presentation is that’s what model schools is about its about taking the lowest performing schools and districts and talking about ways they have turned it around,” Dr. Donna Heston Marion County Superintendent.

One of the schools picked to present at the conference is Monongah Middle School and Principal Harker says student innovation and leadership are foundational pillars for student success.

“We are very proud of our student leadership team we have an outdoor classroom that is being constructed we started our first ever podcast and we are just excited to go down to Florida and tell everyone all the great things that are happening here in Marion County at Monongah Middle School,” Brad Harker Principal Monongah Middle School.

The conference will take place in June and Marion County staff will have the chance to tell their stories as well as gain insight and advice from educators from all over the country.

“It’s important that they get the opportunity to highlight what they do in their schools ultimately that feeds down to our kids and our communities so the biggest thing we want them to do is tell the country this conference is huge so tell the country what we are doing in Marion County and how they enhanced students’ experiences in their own schools,” L.V Skarzinski Administrative Assistant.

