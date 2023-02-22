Fire destroys seven buildings in Morgan County

No injuries, but some livestock died
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A fire destroyed several buildings in Morgan County Tuesday night.

According to Chesterhill Volunteer Fire Department’s Chief Tim Smedley the call came in around 9:45 pm last night for a fire on the 8000 block of Buckeye Ridge Road.

Seven buildings were deemed a loss due to the fire.

No one was injured, but one building held livestock that was not able to get out.

As of this time, there is no known cause for the fire.

Agencies that responded included Chesterhill Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Stockport VFD, Pennsville VFD, Wesley Township VFD, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ron’s Auto & Convenience Store, and an ambulance from Malta & McConnelsville Fire Department.

We will provide updates as they become available.

