Legislation to split DHHR heads to Gov. Justice’s desk

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A proposal to break apart West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources passed the West Virginia Senate Wednesday by a 33-1 vote.

The only senator who voted no was Sen. Mike Caputi, D-Marion.

The Senate made no change to the legislation that was passed by the House.

The proposal, House Bill 2006, splits DHHR into a Department of Health Facilities, a Department of Human Services and a Department of Health.

The legislation also includes a stronger inspector general with greater independence. One lawmaker calls it an internal monitor to make sure you, the taxpayer, get what you pay for.

Last year, Gov. Justice vetoed a bill to split the DHHR, but last month, he said he may support the measure.

