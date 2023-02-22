Legislation to split DHHR heads to Gov. Justice’s desk

The legislation also includes a stronger, inspector general with greater independence. One...
The legislation also includes a stronger, inspector general with greater independence. One lawmaker calling it an internal monitor to make sure you, the taxpayer, get what you pay for.(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A proposal to break apart West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources passed the West Virginia Senate Wednesday by a 33-1 vote.

The only senator who voted no was Sen. Mike Caputi, D-Marion.

The Senate made no change to the legislation that was passed by the House.

The proposal, House Bill 2006, splits DHHR into a Department of Health Facilities, a Department of Human Services and a Department of Health.

The legislation also includes a stronger inspector general with greater independence. One lawmaker calls it an internal monitor to make sure you, the taxpayer, get what you pay for.

Last year, Gov. Justice vetoed a bill to split the DHHR, but last month, he said he may support the measure.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Gov. Justice vetoes bill splitting DHHR (3/31/2022)

WVU policy expert weighs in on legislation to split West Virginia DHHR

West Virginia House OKs bill to break ailing DHHR into three

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Ray Curry
Escaped inmate arrested in Clarksburg
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area
Rising country music star to perform at Stonewall Resort
Robert W. Smith, Jr.
Man charged with traveling to Webster County to solicit teen
Rt. 250 reopens after coal truck on its side spills fuel

Latest News

Tucker County road shut down after nearly 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel spills
Tucker County road shut down after nearly 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel spills
Legislators propose bill to ban Delta 8, faux products marketed to children
Destination flight from NCWV Airport returns after hiatus
WVa employee raises switched by committee from 5% to $2,300