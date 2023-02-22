Local hero honored with the Spirit of Service Award

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Rotary Club of Buckhannon is honoring a local hero.

Upshur County Chief Deputy Mike Coffman was presented with the rotary’s first-ever Spirit of Service Award.

Last June, Coffman was shot in the line of duty after responding to an active shooter on I-79 in Lewis County.

Members of the Rotary Club said law enforcement put their lives on the line every day, and Coffman is deserving of this award.

The Rotary Club designed the award to recognize people and organizations that represent their motto “Service Above Self.”

The Buckhannon Fire Department was also honored.

