Local hero honored with the Spirit of Service Award

Upshur County Chief Deputy Mike Coffman
Upshur County Chief Deputy Mike Coffman(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Rotary Club of Buckhannon is honoring a local hero.

Upshur County Chief Deputy Mike Coffman was presented with the rotary’s first-ever Spirit of Service Award.

Last June, Coffman was shot in the line of duty after responding to an active shooter on I-79 in Lewis County.

Deputy shot, suspect dead following shooting on I-79 in Lewis County (6/16/2022)

Members of the Rotary Club said law enforcement put their lives on the line every day, and Coffman is deserving of this award.

The Rotary Club designed the award to recognize people and organizations that represent their motto “Service Above Self.”

The Buckhannon Fire Department was also honored.

RELATED COVERAGE

‘I could feel it bleeding into my shoe’: Deputy recovering after being shot on I-79

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Ray Curry
Escaped inmate arrested in Clarksburg
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area
Rising country music star to perform at Stonewall Resort
Robert W. Smith, Jr.
Man charged with traveling to Webster County to solicit teen
Rt. 250 reopens after coal truck on its side spills fuel

Latest News

wdtv
Excellence in Education: Marion County invited to Model Schools Confernece
FILE PHOTO of Marshall University observing the 52nd anniversary of football team, booster...
Signed bill sets Nov. 14 memorial for Marshall plane crash
Photo of Josh Sills on WVU's 2019 football roster
Eagles reserve lineman waives arraignment in rape case
Morgantown police asking for help identifying suspect in downtown incident